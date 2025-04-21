Pope Francis: A Legacy of Transformation and Turbulence

Pope Francis, the historic first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican announced on Monday. His passing marks the end of an era characterized by significant reform efforts, although often marred by division and internal tension.

At 88, Pope Francis survived a recent serious encounter with double pneumonia, raising questions about his health. Despite this, his efforts to overhaul the institution's tradition-bound practices remained a hallmark of his leadership.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell conveyed the somber news to the public through the Vatican's TV channel, stating, 'Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.' His legacy continues to shape the discourse surrounding the future of the Roman Catholic Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)