Left Menu

Piaget Marks 150 Years with Abu Dhabi Extravaganza

In celebration of its 150th anniversary, Swiss luxury brand Piaget partners with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to unveil its 'Essence of Extraleganza' collection. The event, held at Emirates Palace, featured celebrities and highlighted Abu Dhabi's standing in the luxury market, blending heritage with modernity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:28 IST
Piaget Marks 150 Years with Abu Dhabi Extravaganza
Aditi Rao Hydari with Apo Nattawin Thai actor and Piaget Global Brand Ambassador at the Piaget Gala Dinner in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling showcase of luxury and heritage, Piaget, the renowned Swiss watch and jewellery brand, commemorates its 150th anniversary through a strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). This milestone event unites tradition and innovation, unveiling the 'Essence of Extraleganza' collection at the iconic Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.

This prestigious celebration underscores not just the Maison's commitment to 150 years of exceptional craftsmanship and artistry, but also cements Abu Dhabi's reputation as a burgeoning hub globally for luxury brands. Attended by illustrious figures including Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari, the event seamlessly bridged Piaget's storied past with contemporary dynamism.

Spearheaded by Piaget's CEO Benjamin Comar and Noura Al Foulathi of Abu Dhabi Retail, the partnership marks a collaborative effort towards fostering excellence and innovation. The gala, graced by celebrities adorned in Piaget's high jewellery, concluded with a performance by Kool & the Gang, reflecting the brand's joyful spirit and dedication to beauty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024