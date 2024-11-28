Piaget Marks 150 Years with Abu Dhabi Extravaganza
In celebration of its 150th anniversary, Swiss luxury brand Piaget partners with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to unveil its 'Essence of Extraleganza' collection. The event, held at Emirates Palace, featured celebrities and highlighted Abu Dhabi's standing in the luxury market, blending heritage with modernity.
In a dazzling showcase of luxury and heritage, Piaget, the renowned Swiss watch and jewellery brand, commemorates its 150th anniversary through a strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). This milestone event unites tradition and innovation, unveiling the 'Essence of Extraleganza' collection at the iconic Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.
This prestigious celebration underscores not just the Maison's commitment to 150 years of exceptional craftsmanship and artistry, but also cements Abu Dhabi's reputation as a burgeoning hub globally for luxury brands. Attended by illustrious figures including Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari, the event seamlessly bridged Piaget's storied past with contemporary dynamism.
Spearheaded by Piaget's CEO Benjamin Comar and Noura Al Foulathi of Abu Dhabi Retail, the partnership marks a collaborative effort towards fostering excellence and innovation. The gala, graced by celebrities adorned in Piaget's high jewellery, concluded with a performance by Kool & the Gang, reflecting the brand's joyful spirit and dedication to beauty.
