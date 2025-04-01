Dragon-Elephant Tango: Unfolding the 75th Anniversary of India-China Relations

Marking the 75th anniversary of India-China diplomatic relations, both countries have communicated mutual goodwill messages aimed at fostering partnership for global impact. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu underscored the importance of strategic cooperation and trust, referring to their collaboration as the "dragon-elephant tango."

The exchange of congratulatory messages between President Xi, Premier Li Qiang, and Indian leaders, following a period of diplomatic chill due to the Ladakh standoff, seeks to reignite discussions on cooperation. They have agreed that mutual success depends on a stable and friendly bilateral relationship, benefiting both nations and beyond.

Efforts to reset ties include strategic guidance from leaders during high-profile meetings and dialogues on diverse topics like border management and people-to-people exchanges, including resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Both sides aim to steer their relations toward a more stable and predictable path in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)