Left Menu

Dragon-Elephant Tango: Unfolding the 75th Anniversary of India-China Relations

The 75th anniversary of India-China diplomatic relations is marked by mutual messages emphasizing partnership for "mutual achievement." Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian President Droupadi Murmu highlight strengthening ties, strategic trust, and the "dragon-elephant tango" for mutual benefit amidst efforts to thaw relations following a standoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:23 IST
Dragon-Elephant Tango: Unfolding the 75th Anniversary of India-China Relations
  • Country:
  • China

Marking the 75th anniversary of India-China diplomatic relations, both countries have communicated mutual goodwill messages aimed at fostering partnership for global impact. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu underscored the importance of strategic cooperation and trust, referring to their collaboration as the "dragon-elephant tango."

The exchange of congratulatory messages between President Xi, Premier Li Qiang, and Indian leaders, following a period of diplomatic chill due to the Ladakh standoff, seeks to reignite discussions on cooperation. They have agreed that mutual success depends on a stable and friendly bilateral relationship, benefiting both nations and beyond.

Efforts to reset ties include strategic guidance from leaders during high-profile meetings and dialogues on diverse topics like border management and people-to-people exchanges, including resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Both sides aim to steer their relations toward a more stable and predictable path in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025