Faridabad: The Next Real Estate Boom in NCR

Faridabad is emerging as a key real estate hub, driven by infrastructure development and connectivity improvements. New projects such as expressways and proximity to Jewar Airport increase its appeal among homebuyers and investors. The city's strategic location fosters growth, positioning it as an attractive choice within the NCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad (Haryana) | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:54 IST
Harinder Dhillon, Senior Vice President Sales, BPTP. Image Credit: ANI
Long overshadowed by its neighbours, Gurugram and Delhi, Faridabad is taking center stage as an emerging real estate hotspot. With a surge in infrastructure and commercial projects, the city is rapidly transforming into a hub of residential and commercial opportunities, attracting significant demand for office, retail, and housing spaces.

Infrastructure is a key driver of Faridabad's growth. Projects like the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway are expected to boost connectivity and development. Moreover, the Greater Faridabad expansion and the Delhi-Mathura Road integration have enhanced access and spurred new residential and commercial projects.

The forthcoming Faridabad-Jewar Expressway will directly link the city to Jewar Airport, one of India's largest, expected to elevate property values and draw more investment. As per a report by Anarock, the city sold approximately 6,205 units in H1 2024, a reflection of robust demand.

Emerging property hotspots in areas like Neharpar and Greenfields Colony cater to a blend of residential, educational, and commercial needs, creating comprehensive communities. Planned metro expansions are set to further integrate Faridabad with NCR, adding to its attractiveness.

Looking towards the future, Faridabad's strategic location and infrastructure investments position the city as a key economic driver in NCR with anticipated 8% annual GDP growth by 2030. This makes it an enticing prospect for real estate investors and homebuyers seeking value-driven investments.

