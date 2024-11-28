Left Menu

Honoring Excellence: Dr. Amar Shahabuddin Mulla Celebrated on Constitution Day

Dr. Amar Shahabuddin Mulla, a Supreme Court advocate, was honored by the Chief Justice of India for his significant contributions to legal literature and reforms. Recognized at the 75th Constitution Day event, his works address key legal issues while advocating for social justice and vulnerable communities in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:10 IST
Dr. Amar Shahabuddin Mulla Honored on Constitution Day for Legal Contributions. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous occasion on November 26, 2024, Dr. Amar Shahabuddin Mulla, an esteemed advocate at the Supreme Court of India, was recognized for his exceptional contributions to the legal arena. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna presented the honor during the 75th Constitution Day function, acknowledging Mulla's impactful work in legal literature and reform.

The event, a gathering of prominent legal figures, included Supreme Court Bar Association President Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, Attorney General R. Venkatramani, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Dr. Mulla, respected for his extensive career as a criminal lawyer and advocate for legal reform, has significantly influenced the legal community. His proposals have not only been adopted in law curricula but also cited by the Supreme Court.

Dr. Mulla's contributions extend beyond academia; he actively engages in pro bono cases and supports legal reforms like the Triple Talaq Act and amendments to the Indian Succession Act. His publications, addressing contemporary legal challenges, symbolize his commitment to legal advancement. The Constitution Day honor underscores his dedication to social justice and the pivotal role legal professionals play in societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

