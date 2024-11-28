Bridging the Gap: Ensuring Safety on India's First Vertical-Lift Railway Bridge
The Indian Railway Ministry has formed a committee to address safety issues on the new Pamban Bridge, a revolutionary vertical-lift bridge. Following concerns by the rail safety commissioner, an in-depth safety analysis is underway. The bridge is designed by international and local experts with advanced corrosion protection methods.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Railways has established a five-member committee to tackle safety concerns regarding the newly constructed Pamban Bridge, India's pioneering vertical-lift rail bridge that connects the mainland to Rameswaram.
Following an inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, issues were flagged that required rectification before train operations commence.
With a design vetted by premier institutions, the bridge's unique features are aimed at countering corrosion, ensuring it stands the test of time while safely increasing rail traffic to Rameswaram.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement