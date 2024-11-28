Bridging the Gap: Ensuring Safety on India's First Vertical-Lift Railway Bridge

The Ministry of Railways has established a five-member committee to tackle safety concerns regarding the newly constructed Pamban Bridge, India's pioneering vertical-lift rail bridge that connects the mainland to Rameswaram.

Following an inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, issues were flagged that required rectification before train operations commence.

With a design vetted by premier institutions, the bridge's unique features are aimed at countering corrosion, ensuring it stands the test of time while safely increasing rail traffic to Rameswaram.

(With inputs from agencies.)