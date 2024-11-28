Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: Ensuring Safety on India's First Vertical-Lift Railway Bridge

The Indian Railway Ministry has formed a committee to address safety issues on the new Pamban Bridge, a revolutionary vertical-lift bridge. Following concerns by the rail safety commissioner, an in-depth safety analysis is underway. The bridge is designed by international and local experts with advanced corrosion protection methods.

The Ministry of Railways has established a five-member committee to tackle safety concerns regarding the newly constructed Pamban Bridge, India's pioneering vertical-lift rail bridge that connects the mainland to Rameswaram.

Following an inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, issues were flagged that required rectification before train operations commence.

With a design vetted by premier institutions, the bridge's unique features are aimed at countering corrosion, ensuring it stands the test of time while safely increasing rail traffic to Rameswaram.

