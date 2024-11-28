Bridge Collapse Sparks Safety Measures on Kerala National Highway

An under-construction bridge at Ayathil junction on a National Highway project designed to expand the Kollam Bypass to Kadambattukonam section in Kerala collapsed on Thursday.

No casualties have been reported, according to a statement released by the state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The mishap occurred during the concreting of the solid slab bridge.

In response, NHAI has removed the bridge engineer, DGM Structure of the concessionaire, and the team leader from the consulting firm due to their oversight in assigning personnel for inspecting the 'Request for Inspection' (RFI). Experts, including T P Somasundaram, a retired official from NIT Calicut, and Padmajan, a Railway's bridge engineer, have been engaged to examine the shuttering design and materials. They are scheduled to visit the site on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)