Security Breach: Stowaway Sneaks Onto Delta Flight
A stowaway managed to board a Delta flight from New York to Paris without a ticket, bypassing two security checks. French authorities detained the individual upon landing. Delta and TSA are reviewing the incident to prevent future security breaches.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:10 IST
A passenger managed to board a Delta flight from New York to Paris without a valid ticket, raising serious security concerns.
The individual bypassed two security checks and was taken into custody by French police upon arrival in Paris, as reported by CNN.
Delta and TSA are conducting separate investigations to determine how the breach occurred, emphasizing safety and cooperation with law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
