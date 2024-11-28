Left Menu

SAIL Partners with John Cockerill for Green Steel Revolution

SAIL has entered a partnership with John Cockerill India Ltd to introduce green technologies in steelmaking. This collaboration aims to transform traditional practices with sustainable, efficient innovations, focusing on cold rolling and processing for various steels. Despite a profit decline, SAIL prioritizes a more sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:17 IST
SAIL Partners with John Cockerill for Green Steel Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has announced a significant collaboration with the Indian division of the John Cockerill Group. This partnership aims to revolutionize iron and steelmaking through advanced green technologies, marking a crucial step towards sustainable industrial practices.

According to a statement from SAIL, the Memorandum of Understanding signed with John Cockerill India Ltd will focus on innovative methodologies within the realms of cold rolling and processing for carbon, green, and silicon steels. These efforts are expected to enhance both the efficiency and eco-friendliness of their steel production processes.

Despite a 31% decline in net profit during the September quarter, SAIL is committed to evolving in tandem with market demands and contributing robustly to a sustainable future. This initiative solidifies SAIL's intent to lead in green steel production, aligning its operations with industry advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024