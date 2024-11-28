SAIL Partners with John Cockerill for Green Steel Revolution

The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has announced a significant collaboration with the Indian division of the John Cockerill Group. This partnership aims to revolutionize iron and steelmaking through advanced green technologies, marking a crucial step towards sustainable industrial practices.

According to a statement from SAIL, the Memorandum of Understanding signed with John Cockerill India Ltd will focus on innovative methodologies within the realms of cold rolling and processing for carbon, green, and silicon steels. These efforts are expected to enhance both the efficiency and eco-friendliness of their steel production processes.

Despite a 31% decline in net profit during the September quarter, SAIL is committed to evolving in tandem with market demands and contributing robustly to a sustainable future. This initiative solidifies SAIL's intent to lead in green steel production, aligning its operations with industry advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)