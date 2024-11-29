India Leads in Office-Based Work Adoption and AI Integration

In a sweeping survey by JLL, a global real estate services firm, India has emerged as a frontrunner in advocating for office-based work, with 90% of organizations mandating employees to be present in the office at least three days per week. This figure outstrips the global average of 85%, cementing India's position as a staunch supporter of traditional workplace models.

The survey projects a strengthening of this trend, predicting that 54% of Indian companies (compared to 43% worldwide) foresee an increase in office days by 2030. Concurrently, Indian businesses are undergoing a radical transformation with the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their operations. Notably, 95% of business decision-makers are set to boost their AI investments over the next five years, heralding a new era in workplace design and functionality.

While technology and sustainability initiatives take center stage, challenges remain. Approximately 44% of Corporate Real Estate (CRE) leaders highlight difficulties in long-term strategic planning amid an evolving organizational backdrop. Similarly, 46% pointed to the limited integration with other business units as a barrier to maximizing value. The survey underscores the importance of aligning corporate strategies with CRE objectives to pave the way for effective workplace solutions in India. (ANI)

