Infiheal's Healo AI Therapist Unveiled at Asia's Largest Tech Summit
Infiheal launched Healo, an AI Therapist, at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, addressing global mental health access challenges. It won the People's Choice for Best AT Startup, highlighting its mission to offer stigma-free, affordable care. Industry leaders praised its role in breaking mental health barriers.
At Asia's largest tech conclave, the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, Infiheal unveiled Healo, an AI Therapist and Companion designed to meet global mental health needs. The event drew attention from tech leaders, government officials, and seasoned entrepreneurs who highlighted the pressing demand for affordable, stigma-free mental healthcare solutions.
Notable figures like Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, IAS, and Dr. Ananthalakshmi Venkitaraman joined the launch, emphasizing Healo's potential to transform mental health access. Infiheal's co-founder, Srishti Srivastava, shared her personal motivations behind creating Healo, emphasizing its capacity to offer critical support unattainable through traditional resources due to stigma, cost, or availability.
The summit's valedictory function celebrated Infiheal's recognition as the Best AT Startup - People's Choice by AssisTech Foundation, awarded by prominent government officials. This accolade signifies Infiheal's pivotal role in disability care and assistive technology, furthering its mission to provide accessible mental health support to all.
