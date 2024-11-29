Guthli Ad Fest 2024: Pioneering New Paths in Advertising Education

The Guthli Ad Fest 2024, a significant leap in advertising education, was held at St. Xavier's College in Mumbai. Designed by Dr. Prateesh Nair, CEO of Miles SOBA & Agency M, the event showcased the groundbreaking Ed-Work Pedagogy that blends academic theory with hands-on industry experience.

Honoring legends like Padma Shri Piyush Pandey and KV Sridhar, the festival provided an unmatched opportunity for students to engage with top industry minds and delve into effective storytelling. The theme "Celebrating Pops and Pandey" underscored the importance of creativity and legendary contributions to the field.

The festival began with the Miles Conclave, featuring voices like Shirsha Guha Thakurta advocating gender equity, Rajeev Lakshman stressing educational alignment with industry, and Shantesh Row discussing campaign nuances. Day two included fireside chats and creative masterclasses, with discussions led by Piyush Pandey, KV Sridhar, and others dissecting the evolution of advertising and storytelling.

Engaging sessions included Cyrus Broacha on humor in storytelling and Tanya Nambiar discussing voice's emotional pull in branding. The event wrapped up with an awards ceremony that highlighted exceptional creativity in various categories, rewarding innovative minds with insights from industry stalwarts.

Miles SOBA's Ed-Work Pedagogy offers students three years of professional experience alongside academic learning, paving the way for leadership in business and advertising. As Dr. Nair concluded, the Guthli Ad Fest had "planted the seeds of creativity and leadership," promising a bright future for emerging talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)