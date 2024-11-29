Left Menu

Guthli Ad Fest 2024: Pioneering New Paths in Advertising Education

The Guthli Ad Fest 2024, hosted at St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, celebrated creativity in advertising by bridging academic theory with industry practice. Spearheaded by Miles SOBA, the event honored icons Piyush Pandey and KV Sridhar and featured masterclasses, panel discussions, and ended with an awards ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:50 IST
Guthli Ad Fest 2024: Pioneering New Paths in Advertising Education
Guthli Ad Fest 2024: Nurturing Young Talent, Igniting Creative Futures. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Guthli Ad Fest 2024, a significant leap in advertising education, was held at St. Xavier's College in Mumbai. Designed by Dr. Prateesh Nair, CEO of Miles SOBA & Agency M, the event showcased the groundbreaking Ed-Work Pedagogy that blends academic theory with hands-on industry experience.

Honoring legends like Padma Shri Piyush Pandey and KV Sridhar, the festival provided an unmatched opportunity for students to engage with top industry minds and delve into effective storytelling. The theme "Celebrating Pops and Pandey" underscored the importance of creativity and legendary contributions to the field.

The festival began with the Miles Conclave, featuring voices like Shirsha Guha Thakurta advocating gender equity, Rajeev Lakshman stressing educational alignment with industry, and Shantesh Row discussing campaign nuances. Day two included fireside chats and creative masterclasses, with discussions led by Piyush Pandey, KV Sridhar, and others dissecting the evolution of advertising and storytelling.

Engaging sessions included Cyrus Broacha on humor in storytelling and Tanya Nambiar discussing voice's emotional pull in branding. The event wrapped up with an awards ceremony that highlighted exceptional creativity in various categories, rewarding innovative minds with insights from industry stalwarts.

Miles SOBA's Ed-Work Pedagogy offers students three years of professional experience alongside academic learning, paving the way for leadership in business and advertising. As Dr. Nair concluded, the Guthli Ad Fest had "planted the seeds of creativity and leadership," promising a bright future for emerging talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024