Yen Surge Shakes Currency Markets Amid Speculation of BOJ Rate Hike

The yen surged over 1% against the U.S. dollar to a six-week high amid strong inflation data in Tokyo, fueling speculation of a Bank of Japan rate hike. Meanwhile, the dollar faces setbacks due to lower U.S. Treasury yields and geopolitical concerns involving Trump's trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen surged more than 1% against the U.S. dollar on Friday after Tokyo's inflation figures exceeded expectations, propelling speculation about a potential Bank of Japan interest rate hike. Trading, thinned due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, saw the dollar fall against major currencies.

According to Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index, 'The yen is capitalizing on momentum with little friction during thin holiday trade.' The dollar dropped 1.05% to 149.93 yen and previously touched 149.53 yen, marking its lowest since October 21.

Despite the dollar's earlier rise driven by Donald Trump's fiscal policies, recent days have seen it decline, with the yen poised for over 3% gains this week, reinforced by reduced U.S. Treasury yields and increased bets on a BOJ rate hike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

