Arunachal Pradesh's VVS Initiative: Boosting Economy and Security

The Arunachal Pradesh government has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to provide locally sourced fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy, and millet to force units across the state. This strategic move aims to support the Vibrant Village Scheme (VVS), thereby enhancing the local economy while strengthening border security in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a statement issued by the ITBP, the MoU is expected to invigorate the VVS by encouraging reverse migration and bolstering local farmers. The signing ceremony saw the presence of dignitaries like Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and Agriculture Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, among others.

The agreement, which was signed by ITBP's Inspector General Akun Sabharwal and Okit Palling, CEO of Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board, outlines a commitment to supply local produce to ITBP units. This initiative not only promises economic growth and improved livelihoods but also aims to reduce outflow from border villages, fostering social cohesion and enhancing border security.

