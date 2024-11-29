Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's VVS Initiative: Boosting Economy and Security

Arunachal Pradesh government has signed an MoU with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police to supply local produce to ITBP units. This initiative supports the Vibrant Village Scheme, boosting the local economy and enhancing border security. The agreement aims to improve livelihoods and foster reverse migration.

Updated: 29-11-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh government has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to provide locally sourced fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy, and millet to force units across the state. This strategic move aims to support the Vibrant Village Scheme (VVS), thereby enhancing the local economy while strengthening border security in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a statement issued by the ITBP, the MoU is expected to invigorate the VVS by encouraging reverse migration and bolstering local farmers. The signing ceremony saw the presence of dignitaries like Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and Agriculture Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, among others.

The agreement, which was signed by ITBP's Inspector General Akun Sabharwal and Okit Palling, CEO of Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board, outlines a commitment to supply local produce to ITBP units. This initiative not only promises economic growth and improved livelihoods but also aims to reduce outflow from border villages, fostering social cohesion and enhancing border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

