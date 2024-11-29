Himachal Pradesh Seeks Special Industrial Package Boost

In a bid to bolster Himachal Pradesh's industrial prospects, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has implored the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, to allocate a special industrial package for the state, akin to those provided to Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern regions.

During a meeting in Delhi, Sukhu stressed the necessity of such a package to facilitate balanced regional development. The Chief Minister also called for a revival of the transport subsidy scheme, aiming to mitigate the steep logistics costs imposed by the state's challenging terrain.

Furthermore, Sukhu appealed for funding directed towards industrial infrastructure, the establishment of quality testing labs, and the release of pending capital subsidies to stimulate industrial growth and export promotion. Minister Goyal assured of a detailed examination of the issues raised, promising comprehensive support.

(With inputs from agencies.)