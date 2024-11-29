Left Menu

India's GDP Growth Falters Amid Economic Challenges

India's economy grew by only 5.4% in July-September, below expectations. Factors such as weak urban consumption and a slowdown in manufacturing and government expenditure contributed to this result. Economists predict potential monetary policy adjustments by the RBI, given elevated inflation and global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:52 IST
India's GDP Growth Falters Amid Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's economic growth lagged behind expectations, registering a minimal 5.4% expansion in the July-September quarter. This sluggish growth was driven by a significant dip in urban consumption and a slower pace in the manufacturing sector.

Economists like Aditi Nayar from ICRA and Gaura Sen Gupta of IDFC First Bank point to weakened corporate profits and reduced capex as contributing factors. The RBI is expected to maintain current rates but may consider a rate cut in the near future if inflation subsides.

Vivek Kumar from QuantEco Research and Sakshi Gupta from HDFC Bank noted the potential for improved growth in the latter half of FY25, driven by favorable agricultural conditions and increased government spending. However, global uncertainties, especially in the potential Trump 2.0 regime, pose a looming threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024