Empowering Lives: Free Medical Camp Supports Thousands in New Delhi

A major medical camp at Goel Medicos in New Delhi aided over 5000 leprosy patients with free treatments and essentials. Led by Dr. Basant Goel, the initiative drew praise from former Minister Nishit Parmanik. It underscores Dr. Goel's commitment to philanthropy and quality healthcare for communities in need.

Updated: 29-11-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:05 IST
Large-Scale Medical Camp Benefits Over 5000 Leprosy Patients. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant healthcare initiative, Goel Medicos in New Delhi hosted a large-scale medical camp on November 29, 2024. The event provided crucial aid to more than 5000 leprosy patients, including free medicines, laboratory tests, blood pressure, and sugar monitoring, as well as wound dressing services.

The camp also distributed essential items, such as blankets and complimentary refreshments, to attendees. Former BJP Minister Nishit Parmanik was present to assist in distributing blankets and lauded the organization's ongoing efforts, including leprosy camps, blood donation drives, and support for underprivileged girls' marriages.

This endeavor was spearheaded by Dr. Basant Goel, whose dedication has made Goel Medicos a pillar of community service. Recognized internationally, Dr. Goel was honored with the 'Bharat Kirtimaan' Award by the British Parliament and named Global Ambassador of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre. His philanthropic work aims to ensure access to quality healthcare for underserved populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

