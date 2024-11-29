Empowering Lives: Free Medical Camp Supports Thousands in New Delhi

In a significant healthcare initiative, Goel Medicos in New Delhi hosted a large-scale medical camp on November 29, 2024. The event provided crucial aid to more than 5000 leprosy patients, including free medicines, laboratory tests, blood pressure, and sugar monitoring, as well as wound dressing services.

The camp also distributed essential items, such as blankets and complimentary refreshments, to attendees. Former BJP Minister Nishit Parmanik was present to assist in distributing blankets and lauded the organization's ongoing efforts, including leprosy camps, blood donation drives, and support for underprivileged girls' marriages.

This endeavor was spearheaded by Dr. Basant Goel, whose dedication has made Goel Medicos a pillar of community service. Recognized internationally, Dr. Goel was honored with the 'Bharat Kirtimaan' Award by the British Parliament and named Global Ambassador of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre. His philanthropic work aims to ensure access to quality healthcare for underserved populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)