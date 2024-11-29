Left Menu

India's Economic Momentum Slows: A Closer Look at GDP Dynamics

India's economic growth dipped to a near two-year low at 5.4% in Q2 of the fiscal year, due to poor manufacturing and mining sector performance. Despite this, India remains the fastest-growing large economy. Various sectors showed mixed performances in growth, as per the NSO data released recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:20 IST
India's Economic Momentum Slows: A Closer Look at GDP Dynamics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's economic growth has decelerated to 5.4% in the July-September quarter, marking a near two-year low. This slowdown is primarily attributed to underperformance in the manufacturing and mining sectors, as reported by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 8.1% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Despite the decline, India still holds the title of the fastest-growing major economy, with China's GDP growth reported at 4.6% for the same period.

Further insights from the NSO reveal a mixed sectoral performance. The agricultural sector witnessed a growth acceleration to 3.5%, while manufacturing growth slowed to 2.2%. The financial services sector saw a modest rise, in contrast to the significant contraction in mining and utilities. These dynamics reflect ongoing economic challenges and sectoral shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024