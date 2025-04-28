Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Controversy at the Border

On Monday, President Donald Trump's administration highlighted early outcomes from a sweeping immigration crackdown, amidst concerns regarding due process. During a dramatic display on the White House lawn, authorities unveiled photos of alleged criminal offenders, with Trump planning further actions against cities that resist cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Since taking office, Trump intensified efforts at the southern border, deploying more troops and promising mass deportations, following years of high illegal immigration under President Biden. The aggressive campaign led to a significant decline in illegal border crossings during Trump's initial months, as reported by White House officials.

Despite the drop in illegal crossings, controversy continues over the rights of immigrants caught in this surge. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers are beyond capacity. Critics, including civil rights groups, challenge Trump's methods, pointing to cases where U.S-citizen children have been deported with families. The administration insists on strict law enforcement, with plans for new facilities at Texas's Fort Bliss.

