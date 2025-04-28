WAVES 2025: A Global Platform for Audio-Visual Excellence in Mumbai
The Press Information Bureau in Kohima organized a 'Varta' meeting to discuss the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai. The summit intends to globally promote India's cultural heritage using modern media tools and establish India as a key player in the global content market.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) in Kohima has convened a 'Varta' meeting aimed at media professionals to disseminate insights into the forthcoming World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. Scheduled for May 1-4, 2025, in Mumbai, the summit will see participation from nations worldwide.
At the meeting on Monday, Soni Kumar, Assistant Director of PIB Kohima, highlighted that WAVES aims to use modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital media to showcase India's rich cultural traditions and heritage. Despite limited public awareness, the Indian government is heavily promoting the event. Media outlets nationwide are covering the event, though logistical issues barred representation from Nagaland.
Kumar also announced collaboration with winners from various Indian states and international media houses, emphasizing the need to boost awareness in the North East. WAVES 2025, supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is designed as an industry-led global showcase of audio-visual media, from films to immersive technologies. The summit aspires to establish India as a Global Content Hub, significantly enhancing its footprint in the international media landscape.
