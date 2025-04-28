Left Menu

Malayalam Rapper Vedan Arrested in Drug Bust: A Sobering Twist for an Anti-Drug Advocate

Popular Malayalam rapper Vedan, real name Hirandas Murali, was arrested with eight others after a police raid found ganja in his Tripunithura flat. Despite campaigning against drugs, Vedan admitted to usage. Additionally, authorities discovered a leopard tooth on his chain, prompting further investigation. All were released on station bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:55 IST
Malayalam Rapper Vedan Arrested in Drug Bust: A Sobering Twist for an Anti-Drug Advocate
Vedan
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling twist, Malayalam rapper Vedan, renowned for his anti-drug stance, was apprehended by authorities in a drug-related incident in Tripunithura.

Vedan, whose legal name is Hirandas Murali, and eight associates were arrested after a police raid on his apartment unearthed five grams of dried ganja. This raid followed a tip-off that led to the musician's residence, where officers seized drug paraphernalia and substantial cash linked to music performance earnings.

Authorities further uncovered a leopard's tooth on a gold chain belonging to Vedan, sparking an investigation from forest officials. Despite his active campaigning against drugs, Vedan confessed to consumption during interrogation. The raid comes amid similar cases in the region involving notable film industry figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

