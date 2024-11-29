Recent U.S. sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions have introduced volatility into the Russian forex market. Despite this turbulence, the Russian central bank maintains that rouble exchange rates will, over time, be determined by fundamental economic factors.

The central bank's financial stability report highlighted the historical pattern that infrastructure challenges from sanctions can complicate export and import flows. However, fundamental factors continue to dictate exchange rate trends in the long term.

In a bid to mitigate market instability, the central bank has recommended that commercial banks reduce their holdings in foreign currencies, particularly China's yuan, citing concerns that an abundance of these assets could exacerbate market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)