Konkan Railway Faces Urgent Infrastructure Overhaul

The Konkan Railway's infrastructure, over 25 years old, needs a major renewal to ensure traffic safety. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeks capital contributions from shareholders or share relinquishment, with only Goa expressing willingness to yield its share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:34 IST
The infrastructure of the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, which is over 25 years old, is in dire need of a major overhaul, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply. This renewal is crucial for ensuring safe railway traffic.

Vaishnaw highlighted the necessity for substantial capital investment, urging the five shareholders, including the Ministry of Railways and the state governments of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, and Kerala, to either contribute funds proportionate to their shares or hand over their shares to the Ministry of Railways.

In response to BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, Vaishnaw disclosed that only the state government of Goa has shown readiness to relinquish its share, marking an essential step in facilitating the much-needed infrastructure upgrade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

