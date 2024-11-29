Left Menu

DLF Sells Kolkata IT Park for Rs 637 Crore

Real estate giant DLF's joint venture firm DCCDL has sold its Kolkata IT park to the Primarc and RDB group for Rs 637 crore. The deal involves the transfer of Kolkata Tech Park 1, one of the largest IT parks in eastern India, marking a strategic move for both parties.

Updated: 29-11-2024 17:37 IST
  • India

Real estate powerhouse DLF's joint venture company, DCCDL, has finalized the sale of an IT park in Kolkata to the Primarc and RDB group for a substantial Rs 637 crore.

The transfer of Kolkata Tech Park 1, operated by DLF Info City Developers (Kolkata) Ltd, marks a significant transaction in the tech real estate sector in eastern India. The park boasts a gross leasable area of about 1.49 million square feet, hosting several global technology leaders.

Sriram Khattar, Vice-Chairman & MD of DLF Rental Business, emphasized the deal's reflection of asset value and commitment to shareholder returns. Meanwhile, Primarc Group MD Sidharth Pansari highlighted the transaction's role in their growth journey and contribution to Bengal's tech ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

