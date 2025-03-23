Left Menu

Maharashtra Budget Ignites Real Estate and Infrastructure Boom

The Maharashtra government's budget promises substantial growth for the real estate sector with hefty allocations for infrastructure and affordable housing. Highlighting policies focused on industrial development and improved connectivity, CREDAI-MCHI foresees MMR as an economic powerhouse, backed by strategic investments in urban development and housing initiatives.

Updated: 23-03-2025 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government's recent budget has been hailed as a game-changer for the real estate sector, particularly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). According to the real estate association CREDAI-MCHI, the government's focus on infrastructure development and affordable housing is set to significantly boost the industry's growth.

Unveiled by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the budget outlines ambitious plans including a new industrial policy, a Rs 40 lakh crore investment target, and the creation of 50 lakh jobs. The MMR is slated to become a key economic hub, with expectations to reach a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047, bolstered by infrastructure projects like a third airport near Vadhvan port.

CREDAI-MCHI has expressed confidence in the government's commitment to urban development, citing the Rs 8,100 crore allocation for housing as a reinforcement of the 'Housing for All' initiative. With a focus on transport infrastructure and innovative financing models, real estate and allied sectors are poised for long-term economic stability and enhanced investor confidence.

