Maharashtra Budget Ignites Real Estate and Infrastructure Boom

The Maharashtra government's recent budget has been hailed as a game-changer for the real estate sector, particularly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). According to the real estate association CREDAI-MCHI, the government's focus on infrastructure development and affordable housing is set to significantly boost the industry's growth.

Unveiled by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the budget outlines ambitious plans including a new industrial policy, a Rs 40 lakh crore investment target, and the creation of 50 lakh jobs. The MMR is slated to become a key economic hub, with expectations to reach a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047, bolstered by infrastructure projects like a third airport near Vadhvan port.

CREDAI-MCHI has expressed confidence in the government's commitment to urban development, citing the Rs 8,100 crore allocation for housing as a reinforcement of the 'Housing for All' initiative. With a focus on transport infrastructure and innovative financing models, real estate and allied sectors are poised for long-term economic stability and enhanced investor confidence.

