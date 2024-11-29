Railways' Festive Rush: Billions Earned in Passenger Revenue

In a report to the Lok Sabha, the government announced that Indian Railways accrued a staggering Rs 12,159.35 crore in passenger revenue during the festive months of September and October 2024.

Responding to TMC MP Mala Roy's inquiry, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw disclosed that this figure was achieved despite not maintaining separate data for ticket cancellations.

The data reveals that a total of 143.71 crore passengers traveled during this period, with the Central Railway Zone leading in volume. To accommodate the festive rush, Indian Railways deployed 7,983 special train trips from October to November 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)