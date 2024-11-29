Railways' Festive Rush: Billions Earned in Passenger Revenue
Indian Railways earned Rs 12,159.35 crore from passenger services during September and October 2024. TMC MP Mala Roy queried earnings, with Minister Vaishnaw affirming high demand for train services. Central Railway Zone had the highest travelers. Over 7,983 special train trips were organized to meet festive demand.
29-11-2024
In a report to the Lok Sabha, the government announced that Indian Railways accrued a staggering Rs 12,159.35 crore in passenger revenue during the festive months of September and October 2024.
Responding to TMC MP Mala Roy's inquiry, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw disclosed that this figure was achieved despite not maintaining separate data for ticket cancellations.
The data reveals that a total of 143.71 crore passengers traveled during this period, with the Central Railway Zone leading in volume. To accommodate the festive rush, Indian Railways deployed 7,983 special train trips from October to November 2024.
