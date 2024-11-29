Zee Entertainment Shares Surge After Goenka Reappointment Rejected
Zee Entertainment's shares rose nearly 5% after shareholders rejected reappointing Punit Goenka as a director. The proposal was defeated at the 42nd AGM with 50.4% voting against it. This pushed the company's market valuation to Rs 12,400.31 crore as the stock price climbed significantly.
- Country:
- India
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd experienced a significant surge of nearly 5% following the rejection of a proposal to reappoint Punit Goenka as a company director.
On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock climbed 4.83% to close at Rs 129.10, having reached a peak of Rs 132.60 mid-session. Similarly, at the National Stock Exchange, shares increased by 4.91% to Rs 129.16.
This surge boosted the company's market valuation by Rs 571.52 crore, bringing it to a total of Rs 12,400.31 crore. According to the company, the reappointment resolution attracted only 49.54% support at the 42nd Annual General Meeting, failing to secure the simple majority required under the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Showdown at the Maharashtra Assembly: A Fragmented Political Landscape
Britain's Trade Future Amid Global Economic Fragmentation
Delayed Climate Action Increases Costs: A Call for Immediate Pragmatic Solutions
Starmer Seeks Pragmatic UK-China Ties Amid Tensions
Pragmatic Shift: Milei's Surprising G20 Diplomacy