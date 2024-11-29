Women-Led Economic Growth: A New Vision for India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized PM Modi's vision of women-led economic growth at a credit outreach program in Darbhanga. She highlighted initiatives like 'Drone Didi' and skills training. The event also featured the release of the Maithili translation of the Constitution, and her visit included reviewing rural banks.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's progressive outlook on empowering women to drive India's economic development. She made these remarks during a credit outreach event in Darbhanga, a key move towards fostering a leadership role for women in the country's financial landscape.
Highlighting the importance of women's contributions, Sitharaman shared that PM Modi's perspective had transitioned from creating a women-centric budget to envisioning women as leaders in economic spheres. The minister lauded the women's efforts in regions known for traditional crafts like "makhana" and Madhubani paintings.
Prominent initiatives introduced include 'Drone Didi' and financial aid for women entrepreneurs through self-help groups. The function also saw the presentation of the Maithili translation of the Constitution. Sitharaman, joined by fellow ministers and local leaders, is expected to conclude her Bihar trip with further engagements in Madhubani.
(With inputs from agencies.)
