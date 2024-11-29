Left Menu

Women-Led Economic Growth: A New Vision for India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized PM Modi's vision of women-led economic growth at a credit outreach program in Darbhanga. She highlighted initiatives like 'Drone Didi' and skills training. The event also featured the release of the Maithili translation of the Constitution, and her visit included reviewing rural banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:00 IST
Women-Led Economic Growth: A New Vision for India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's progressive outlook on empowering women to drive India's economic development. She made these remarks during a credit outreach event in Darbhanga, a key move towards fostering a leadership role for women in the country's financial landscape.

Highlighting the importance of women's contributions, Sitharaman shared that PM Modi's perspective had transitioned from creating a women-centric budget to envisioning women as leaders in economic spheres. The minister lauded the women's efforts in regions known for traditional crafts like "makhana" and Madhubani paintings.

Prominent initiatives introduced include 'Drone Didi' and financial aid for women entrepreneurs through self-help groups. The function also saw the presentation of the Maithili translation of the Constitution. Sitharaman, joined by fellow ministers and local leaders, is expected to conclude her Bihar trip with further engagements in Madhubani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024