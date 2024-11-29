Hikal Resolves Disclosure Violation Case with Sebi Through Settlement

Pharmaceutical company Hikal Ltd. has settled allegations of disclosure violations with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by paying a settlement fee of nearly Rs 44 lakh.

The case involved alleged breaches of disclosure norms outlined in the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements regulations. Hikal neither admitted nor denied the allegations but opted to settle the proceedings initiated by Sebi.

These proceedings arose from failed disclosures regarding a chemical incident involving Sodium Hydrosulphide. The settlement was finalized after Hikal submitted a revised application, which was approved by Sebi's High Powered Advisory Committee. The company has been advised to address the irregularities internally.

