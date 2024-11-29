Left Menu

Delay in Kerala's Silver Line Project Due to Report Deficiencies

The Silver Line rail project from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in Kerala remains unsanctioned due to deficiencies in its Detailed Project Report, as reported by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited has been instructed to address these issues and resubmit the report with updated standards.

  • Country:
  • India

The proposed Silver Line rail project stretching from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in Kerala faces delays as its Detailed Project Report (DPR) is deemed deficient, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha. The project, led by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), awaits correction of its DPR before any government sanction.

Responding to queries from Congress MP Hibi Eden, Vaishnaw highlighted several recommended adjustments. These include implementing Broad Gauge tracks, integrating with the existing Indian Railway network, upgrading the maximum speed potential to 160 kmph, and adopting KAVACH safety technology, among other technical enhancements.

The Southern Railway has advised the KRDCL to prepare a revised DPR that aligns with modern technical standards. Key considerations include proper drainage for construction sites, electrification protocols, and addressing environmental concerns. The minister emphasized that the current state of the proposal does not meet the necessary benchmarks for approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

