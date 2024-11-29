Left Menu

Adani's US Indictment: A Legal Storm Brewing

India has labeled the indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani by US prosecutors as a legal issue concerning private entities and the US Department of Justice. The Indian government, not informed beforehand, has not been involved or received any communication for cooperation in this matter.

India on Friday characterized the indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani by US prosecutors as a strictly legal affair involving private entities, distancing the government from the matter.

Responding to questions, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that New Delhi had neither been informed in advance nor had engaged in any dialogue with Washington regarding the case.

Charged with fraud, Adani and associates allegedly paid bribes to secure solar-energy contracts, allegations dismissed as 'baseless' by his conglomerate, raising questions about international corporate ethics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

