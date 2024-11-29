Adani's US Indictment: A Legal Storm Brewing

India on Friday characterized the indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani by US prosecutors as a strictly legal affair involving private entities, distancing the government from the matter.

Responding to questions, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that New Delhi had neither been informed in advance nor had engaged in any dialogue with Washington regarding the case.

Charged with fraud, Adani and associates allegedly paid bribes to secure solar-energy contracts, allegations dismissed as 'baseless' by his conglomerate, raising questions about international corporate ethics.

(With inputs from agencies.)