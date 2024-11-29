Left Menu

Empowering Ports: JNPA Leads the Way in Workforce Innovation

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority hosted a convention for major ports' officials to share knowledge and adopt best practices. The event aimed to address key workforce development topics and highlight the contributions of secretarial roles. Sessions covered HR challenges, stress management, and cross-learning opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:57 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Friday convened a significant gathering of secretaries from major ports and officials from the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. This initiative is geared towards facilitating knowledge sharing and the adoption of best practices within the sector.

Chairman Unmesh Wagh emphasized the convention's objective to elevate the port sector alongside its workforce. A motivated and enthusiastic team of employees, departmental heads, and leaders can accomplish substantial achievements. The focus on inclusive leadership was stressed as a mechanism to foster a sense of belonging, where employees feel both valued and heard.

The convention tackled vital subjects such as employee promotional calendars, training schedules, and potential collaborative programs with international ports. Regular conventions and annual departmental conferences were proposed as means to enhance this initiative. Sessions on HR challenges, welfare structures, and stress management were also included in the agenda.

