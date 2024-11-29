Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Bus Accident in Maharashtra

A devastating accident claimed the lives of 11 passengers aboard a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Gondia district on Friday. The vehicle, branded as 'Shiv Shahi', overturned after the driver attempted to steer clear of a two-wheeler, authorities reported.

In total, 36 passengers were on board the bus traveling from Bhandara to Gondia when it crashed in Khajri village. Eleven fatalities, of which nine have been identified, were confirmed by the police. The injured were quickly transported to nearby medical facilities for urgent care, officials said.

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, expressed his condolences and announced compensation for the bereaved families. Emphasizing proper medical treatment for the injured, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed calls for the use of private hospitals if necessary. MSRTC remains a key player in public transportation, serving 60 lakh passengers daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)