Brazil's Currency Rebounds Amid Fiscal Reform Developments
Brazil's currency regained some ground after leaders halted government income tax reform plans and emphasized fiscal commitment through spending cuts. Minister Fernando Haddad reinforced the approach, dismissing one-time solutions. Congressional leaders focused on cuts, steadying market nerves despite challenging conditions.
Brazil's currency bounced back from record lows on Friday following congressional leaders' decision to suspend government income tax reform. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad stressed fiscal responsibility, dismissing quick fixes. His reassurance came during an event by banking lobby group Febraban.
Market skepticism lingered after President Lula's administration revealed cost-cutting measures. Haddad made clear there were no illusions being sold, with a focus on reducing the primary budget deficit. Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira and Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco prioritized spending cuts over immediate tax exemptions.
The Brazilian real, initially hitting a low of 6.11 per dollar, improved after leaders assured fiscal restraint. The government detailed a plan aiming for 70 billion reais in savings, but concerns about fiscal sustainability persisted amid rising expenditures.
(With inputs from agencies.)