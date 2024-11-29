Brazil's Currency Rebounds Amid Fiscal Reform Developments

Brazil's currency bounced back from record lows on Friday following congressional leaders' decision to suspend government income tax reform. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad stressed fiscal responsibility, dismissing quick fixes. His reassurance came during an event by banking lobby group Febraban.

Market skepticism lingered after President Lula's administration revealed cost-cutting measures. Haddad made clear there were no illusions being sold, with a focus on reducing the primary budget deficit. Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira and Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco prioritized spending cuts over immediate tax exemptions.

The Brazilian real, initially hitting a low of 6.11 per dollar, improved after leaders assured fiscal restraint. The government detailed a plan aiming for 70 billion reais in savings, but concerns about fiscal sustainability persisted amid rising expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)