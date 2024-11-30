Left Menu

Tragedy on the Niger: Overcrowding Leads to Fatal Boat Capsize

A tragic boat accident on the River Niger in northern Nigeria resulted in at least 27 deaths and over 100 missing people. The boat, overcrowded with nearly 200 passengers, capsized en route from Kogi State to Niger State. Rescue operations were hindered by difficulties locating the accident site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 30-11-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 00:44 IST
Tragedy on the Niger: Overcrowding Leads to Fatal Boat Capsize
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A devastating incident unfolded on Friday along Nigeria's River Niger as at least 27 people lost their lives in a boat capsize, with over 100, primarily women, remaining unaccounted for. The boat was en route to a food market when it succumbed to an apparent case of overloading, a common issue in the region.

According to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, around 200 passengers were on the vessel traveling from Kogi to Niger State when disaster struck. As rescue efforts persist, Kogi state emergency services reported that no survivors have been found, sparking concerns over safety regulations in the country.

This tragedy highlights the recurring problems associated with overloading and poor maintenance in Nigeria's water transportation sector. With authorities struggling to enforce safety measures, such tragic incidents remain a pressing concern in the populous nation. Innovations in safety protocols and infrastructure are urgently needed to prevent further occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024