Aleppo Under Siege: Syrian Army Closes City Roads

The Syrian army has implemented a new strategy in Aleppo, sealing all major roads in and out of the city. This move comes as troops have been instructed to carry out 'safe withdrawal' orders from areas heavily infiltrated by insurgents, according to three sources within the army who spoke to Reuters.

Forces are now concentrated on maintaining control at checkpoints surrounding the city, restricting access solely to military personnel. This effectively cuts off all civilian and external access to Aleppo, as reported by informed sources.

The city's complete closure signifies the army's tactical shift in response to the rapid advancements made by insurgent groups, highlighting the tense and precarious situation on the ground.

