Grand Reception for 'Rajadhiraaj' Musical in New Delhi

'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela.' debuted in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Auditorium with an overwhelming response. The world's first musical on Krishna's journey thrilled the audience, which included top city officials and Bollywood stars, Shahid Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, adding to the evening's allure.

Visionary Dhanraj Nathwani orchestrated this magnificent theatrical production, drawing the audience into Krishna's world through an exceptional depiction of his magnanimity and grace. Fresh from a successful run at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the show continues to captivate New Delhi audiences until December 8, under the expert direction of Shruti Sharma, with writing by screenwriter Prasoon Joshi.

The production comes alive with over 180 artists showcasing outstanding performances across Krishna's journey from Vrindavan to Dwarka. Composer duo Sachin-Jigar's 20 original soundtracks, which blend Western symphonic and Indian classical music, enrich the atmosphere. Omung Kumar's elaborate set designs, chic choreography by Bertwin D'Souza and Shampa Gopikrishna, and over 1,800 costumes by Neeta Lulla further amplify the visual spectacle, while seasoned producers Parthiv Gohil and Viral Rachh curate the experience. Noted writer Raam Mori contributed to the show's extensive story research.

