Potato Price Surge: West Bengal's Supply Restriction Impact in Jharkhand

Potato prices in Jharkhand have surged by Rs 5 per kg due to West Bengal's reported restriction on interstate supply. West Bengal, key supplier for Jharkhand, faces scrutiny for halting potato-laden trucks. Local leadership urges dialogue between state governments to address potential inflationary impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The sudden hike in potato prices in Jharkhand, with an increase of Rs 5 per kg, has drawn attention as the West Bengal government allegedly restricts interstate tuber supply. This move, according to the potato traders' association, aims to stabilize local stock but has caused immediate price spikes in Jharkhand's markets.

As West Bengal supplies 60% of Jharkhand's annual potato demand, its restrictions have significantly impacted the market. Delayed local production has compounded the issue, with only a fraction of the usual potato supply reaching Jharkhand, further escalating the situation.

Prominent political figures, including Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi, have expressed concerns over the rising inflation and urged state-level discussions to ameliorate the crisis. Meanwhile, traders explore alternatives to meet consumer demand, including ramping up supplies from other states like Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

