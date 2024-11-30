Left Menu

Urgent Reforms Needed to Accelerate India's Economic Growth

India's GDP growth of 5.4% in Q2 2024-25 falls short of expectations. Charan Singh emphasizes lowering interest rates and encouraging private sector investment for accelerated growth. He argues for revisiting inflation targets and enhancing capital formation strategies to unlock India's economic potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:57 IST
Urgent Reforms Needed to Accelerate India's Economic Growth
Charan Singh, Chief Executive Officer, EGROW Foundation (Photo/X/@CharanSingh60). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing dissatisfaction with India's second-quarter GDP growth, Charan Singh, CEO of EGROW Foundation, highlighted the urgent need for corrective economic measures. Singh underscored that India has the potential for a much higher growth rate than the recorded 5.4%, considering the country's demographic advantages.

The GDP growth in Q2 of FY2024-25, at 5.4%, was notably below the Reserve Bank of India's forecast of 7%. Official data by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation revealed the GDP stood at Rs44.10 lakh crore, compared to Rs41.86 lakh crore during the same period last year.

Singh advocated for revisiting the interest rate policy, suggesting that following the US's lead in interest rate adjustments could be beneficial. He emphasized the importance of proper capital formation analysis, urging immediate corrective measures. Furthermore, Singh proposed a more flexible interpretation of inflation targets and highlighted the private sector's crucial role in strengthening economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024