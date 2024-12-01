Left Menu

Commercial LPG Prices Hike Again Amidst Volatile Market

Oil marketing companies have increased commercial LPG prices, marking a Rs 16.50 rise for 19 KG cylinders. This change impacts businesses, especially in the hospitality sector. Despite fluctuating global markets, domestic cylinder prices remain steady, providing relief to households.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:52 IST
Commercial LPG Prices Hike Again Amidst Volatile Market
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Oil marketing companies have escalated prices for commercial LPG gas cylinders, effective immediately. The cost of a 19 KG commercial LPG cylinder has surged by Rs 16.50, enacted from today.

In Delhi, the retail price of a 19 KG commercial LPG cylinder is now set at Rs 1,818.50. Additionally, prices for 5 KG Free Trade LPG cylinders have been raised by Rs 4, while domestic cylinder prices of 14.2 KG remain unaffected.

This marks the second consecutive month of price hikes for 19 KG commercial LPG cylinders, following a Rs 62 increase last month. These adjustments are poised to affect commercial entities like restaurants and hotels that depend on LPG for daily operations. The revision reflects ongoing global market volatility, yet domestic rates remain stable, offering relief to household consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024