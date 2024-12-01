Commercial LPG Prices Hike Again Amidst Volatile Market

Oil marketing companies have escalated prices for commercial LPG gas cylinders, effective immediately. The cost of a 19 KG commercial LPG cylinder has surged by Rs 16.50, enacted from today.

In Delhi, the retail price of a 19 KG commercial LPG cylinder is now set at Rs 1,818.50. Additionally, prices for 5 KG Free Trade LPG cylinders have been raised by Rs 4, while domestic cylinder prices of 14.2 KG remain unaffected.

This marks the second consecutive month of price hikes for 19 KG commercial LPG cylinders, following a Rs 62 increase last month. These adjustments are poised to affect commercial entities like restaurants and hotels that depend on LPG for daily operations. The revision reflects ongoing global market volatility, yet domestic rates remain stable, offering relief to household consumers.

