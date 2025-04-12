Left Menu

Manipur's Path to Peace: Dialogue and Unity in Focus

A Manipur BJP MLA expressed optimism about law and order improvements and the potential formation of a new government. Peace talks between Meitei and Kuki communities have commenced, aiming to restore harmony in the state, which has been affected by ethnic violence since May 2023.

  • India

Optimism for stability in Manipur is on the rise as a local BJP MLA reported significant advancements in the state's law and order situation. The legislator is hopeful that a new government will soon take charge.

Peace dialogues between the Meitei and Kuki communities have initiated, marking a critical step towards restoring harmony in a region disrupted by ethnic violence since May 2023. The lawmaker from Thanga constituency highlighted the unity among BJP legislators and their collective aim to preserve state integrity.

Violence erupted after the Manipur High Court's controversial order regarding the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status, leading to discord between the valley-based Meitei and the hill-based Kuki groups. Despite the President's rule imposed in February, there is a shared determination for peace and eventual return to government-led leadership.

