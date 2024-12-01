Left Menu

Kairali Ayurvedic Group Targets Global Expansion and Doubling Revenue by FY26

Kairali Ayurvedic Group aims to achieve a consolidated revenue of Rs 150 crore by FY26 through expansion in both hospitality and ayurvedic treatment sectors. With a focus on organic growth, Kairali plans to broaden its reach internationally, opening new centers in Goa and Bali, while expanding domestically across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:32 IST
Kairali Ayurvedic Group, a key player in the wellness industry, is setting an ambitious target of Rs 150 crore in revenue by the fiscal year 2026. Spearheading this growth, the group plans a strategic expansion in its hospitality and Ayurveda treatment sectors.

According to Executive Director Abhilash K Ramesh, the group will focus on organic growth while leveraging its debt-free balance sheet to explore opportunities in foreign markets. This includes the launch of new Ayurvedic centers in Goa and Bali.

Despite pandemic challenges, Kairali remains committed to scaling its operations domestically and abroad, particularly in Europe and America. Their goal involves doubling the current revenue while introducing smaller SKUs to tap into mass markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

