Kairali Ayurvedic Group Targets Global Expansion and Doubling Revenue by FY26

Kairali Ayurvedic Group, a key player in the wellness industry, is setting an ambitious target of Rs 150 crore in revenue by the fiscal year 2026. Spearheading this growth, the group plans a strategic expansion in its hospitality and Ayurveda treatment sectors.

According to Executive Director Abhilash K Ramesh, the group will focus on organic growth while leveraging its debt-free balance sheet to explore opportunities in foreign markets. This includes the launch of new Ayurvedic centers in Goa and Bali.

Despite pandemic challenges, Kairali remains committed to scaling its operations domestically and abroad, particularly in Europe and America. Their goal involves doubling the current revenue while introducing smaller SKUs to tap into mass markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)