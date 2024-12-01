Potato Trade Tension: West Bengal's Market Dilemma

Potato traders in West Bengal are contemplating a strike on Tuesday if the state government refuses to lift restrictions on selling the staple crop to other states.

The state recently re-imposed these curbs, aiming to stabilize local market prices, which have soared to Rs 35-40 per kilogram. In response, the police have tightened border surveillance to prevent potato transport out of West Bengal, leading to several trucks being stranded at checkpoints.

Lalu Mukherjee, secretary of the Progressive Potato Traders' Association, criticized the government's abrupt decision, claiming it disrupts business operations and results in significant losses. The state is accused of failing to control local prices due to intermediary profiteering. Neighboring states like Odisha and Jharkhand, dependent on West Bengal's supply, have seen potato prices spike, further fueling political tensions.

