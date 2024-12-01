Left Menu

Potato Trade Tension: West Bengal's Market Dilemma

Potato traders in West Bengal threaten a strike due to restrictions on selling to neighboring states, imposed to control local prices. Traders blame the state government for business disruptions. Restrictions have caused price hikes in states dependent on West Bengal's potatoes. Neighboring states criticize the measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:43 IST
  • India

Potato traders in West Bengal are contemplating a strike on Tuesday if the state government refuses to lift restrictions on selling the staple crop to other states.

The state recently re-imposed these curbs, aiming to stabilize local market prices, which have soared to Rs 35-40 per kilogram. In response, the police have tightened border surveillance to prevent potato transport out of West Bengal, leading to several trucks being stranded at checkpoints.

Lalu Mukherjee, secretary of the Progressive Potato Traders' Association, criticized the government's abrupt decision, claiming it disrupts business operations and results in significant losses. The state is accused of failing to control local prices due to intermediary profiteering. Neighboring states like Odisha and Jharkhand, dependent on West Bengal's supply, have seen potato prices spike, further fueling political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

