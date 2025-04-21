Diplomacy in Action: Iran-China Talks Amidst U.S. Sanctions
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi plans a visit to China ahead of the next round of nuclear negotiations with the U.S. The visit underscores Iran's consultations with strategic allies amidst ongoing sanctions and pressures from the U.S. under Trump's administration on both Iranian and Chinese interests.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is scheduled to arrive in China on Tuesday, as part of a diplomatic outreach preceding the next round of nuclear discussions with the United States in Oman. The visit highlights Tehran's strategy of engaging key allies Russia and China on its nuclear agenda.
The high-stakes talks are part of Iran's efforts to secure the lifting of U.S. sanctions, reinstated during Donald Trump's presidency after his withdrawal from the 2015 multinational nuclear agreement. These sanctions have also affected Chinese entities, notably independent refineries processing Iranian crude oil.
Iran contends that U.S. sanctions not only target Tehran but also disrupt international trade freedom, particularly impacting China's economic relationship with Iran. The diplomacy underscores the economic ties between Tehran and Beijing, where Iranian crude oil remains a significant trade commodity despite geopolitical tensions.
