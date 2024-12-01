Suzuki Motorcycle India Sees 8% Sales Surge in November
Suzuki Motorcycle India reported an 8% increase in total sales for November, reaching 94,370 units. Domestic sales rose by 7%, while exports grew by 15%, showcasing robust market performance.
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has announced an impressive 8% growth in their total sales for November, marking a rise to 94,370 units, up from 87,096 units in the same period last year.
In a statement released by the company, it was noted that domestic sales saw a 7% increase, recording 78,333 units sold, in contrast to 73,135 units during November of the previous year.
Furthermore, export figures also demonstrated growth, with a 15% surge resulting in 16,037 units shipped abroad as compared to 13,961 units in November 2023.
