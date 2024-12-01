DRA Homes Sets Sights on Ambitious Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue Goal by 2026

In a bold move toward financial growth, real estate developer DRA Homes announced its target of achieving Rs 1,000 crore in revenue by the financial year 2026-27.

The company plans to dive into the Pune market as part of its expansive three-year strategy while also fortifying its stronghold in Bengaluru. Alongside this geographical expansion, DRA Homes has brought on board actor Rashmika Mandanna as its national brand ambassador, underscoring its determination to enhance growth and market engagement.

The company reported earnings of Rs 300 crore for FY2023-24 and anticipates hitting Rs 500 crore for FY2024-25. Additionally, DRA aims to expand its footprint in Chennai, adding 2.7 million square feet of new development.

(With inputs from agencies.)