Bharat Tex 2025: Bridging UK-India Fashion Ties
Bharat Tex 2025 is set to enhance UK-India textile relations, showcasing innovations in eco-friendly materials and sustainable solutions. Organized by the Apparel Export Promotion Council, the event will display the textile value chain, attracting major UK fashion brands and aiming to boost imports into India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has announced opportunities for British apparel firms to explore Indian markets, urging their participation in Bharat Tex 2025, set for February.
The event will span venues in Bharat Mandapam and Greater Noida, spotlighting key sectors like Handicrafts and Apparel Machinery.
UK brands such as Marks & Spencer and Primark will join, underscoring India's capabilities in textile innovation and sustainability.
