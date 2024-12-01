Bharat Tex 2025: Bridging UK-India Fashion Ties

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has announced opportunities for British apparel firms to explore Indian markets, urging their participation in Bharat Tex 2025, set for February.

The event will span venues in Bharat Mandapam and Greater Noida, spotlighting key sectors like Handicrafts and Apparel Machinery.

UK brands such as Marks & Spencer and Primark will join, underscoring India's capabilities in textile innovation and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)