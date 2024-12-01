Tragic Ambulance Crash Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh

An unfortunate incident unfolded on Sunday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, where an ambulance accident resulted in four fatalities and left five others injured, according to local police.

The mishap occurred on the Jabalpur-Nagpur highway (NH34) under the jurisdiction of the Dhuma police station. The ambulance was transporting an injured individual, identified as Anish Shah, from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, to his home in West Champaran, Bihar. The vehicle, carrying two drivers and six relatives of Shah, collided with a pedestrian, Ranglal Kulaste, struck a pole, and subsequently overturned.

Among the deceased were Pratima Shah, aged 35, Prince Shah, aged 4, Mukesh Shah, aged 36, and Sunil Shah, aged 40. The five injured survivors have been admitted to a hospital in Jabalpur for treatment, as stated by Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Apoorva Bhalawi.

