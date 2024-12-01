Left Menu

Tragic Ambulance Crash Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A devastating accident occurred when an ambulance crashed on the Jabalpur-Nagpur highway in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, claiming four lives and injuring five others. The vehicle hit a pedestrian before overturning. The victims have been identified and the injured are receiving treatment in Jabalpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:53 IST
Tragic Ambulance Crash Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate incident unfolded on Sunday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, where an ambulance accident resulted in four fatalities and left five others injured, according to local police.

The mishap occurred on the Jabalpur-Nagpur highway (NH34) under the jurisdiction of the Dhuma police station. The ambulance was transporting an injured individual, identified as Anish Shah, from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, to his home in West Champaran, Bihar. The vehicle, carrying two drivers and six relatives of Shah, collided with a pedestrian, Ranglal Kulaste, struck a pole, and subsequently overturned.

Among the deceased were Pratima Shah, aged 35, Prince Shah, aged 4, Mukesh Shah, aged 36, and Sunil Shah, aged 40. The five injured survivors have been admitted to a hospital in Jabalpur for treatment, as stated by Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Apoorva Bhalawi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024