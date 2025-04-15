CBI Cracks Down on Digital Arrests: Four Nabbed in Nationwide Operation
The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested four individuals involved in the cybercrime case 'Digital Arrests' under Operation Chakra-V. The probe covers multiple states and focuses on a crime syndicate that extorted Rs 7.67 crore. The investigation continues as materials and evidence were seized during raid operations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced the arrest of four individuals connected to the high-profile cybercrime case known as 'Digital Arrests.' Conducted under the banner of Operation Chakra-V, these arrests form a part of a wide-ranging probe involving raids across 12 locations in multiple states.
The case, which began at the Cyber Police Station in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, was transferred to the CBI by the state government. The perpetrators are accused of digitally detaining a victim for more than three months, pretentiously posing as law enforcement officials, and orchestrating a staggering 42 instances of extortion, amassing Rs 7.67 crore. Through meticulous data analysis and profiling, CBI officers zeroed in on suspects in cities such as Moradabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Krishnanagar, culminating in the arrest of four key figures of this organized crime ring.
The CBI's raid resulted in the seizure of numerous items, including bank documents and digital evidence. Those taken into custody were presented in court and remanded for further police custody. The CBI has affirmed its resolve to tackling cybercriminal activities and is simultaneously investigating related cyber incidents in New Delhi, where a similar racket was busted for fraudulent impersonation and extortion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
