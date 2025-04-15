Saudi Arabia's Haj Quota Cut: India's Diplomatic Efforts to Accommodate Pilgrims

In response to Saudi Arabia's reported reduction of India's private Haj quota, the Indian government has secured an intervention to reopen the Haj Portal for Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs), allowing space for 10,000 pilgrims in Mina.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs highlighted that compliance issues plagued operators despite multiple reminders. These operators, consolidated into 26 legal entities, failed to meet necessary timelines.

Indian government officials continue to engage Saudi authorities for a resolution, addressing legal challenges and working to ensure safe accommodations during the pilgrimage.

