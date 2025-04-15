Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Haj Quota Cut: India's Diplomatic Efforts to Accommodate Pilgrims

The Indian government intervened to reopen Saudi Arabia's Haj Portal for Combined Haj Group Operators to accommodate 10,000 pilgrims after a reported cut in India's private Haj quota. Despite extensions, these operators failed timely compliance. Indian officials are negotiating with Saudi counterparts to resolve the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to Saudi Arabia's reported reduction of India's private Haj quota, the Indian government has secured an intervention to reopen the Haj Portal for Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs), allowing space for 10,000 pilgrims in Mina.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs highlighted that compliance issues plagued operators despite multiple reminders. These operators, consolidated into 26 legal entities, failed to meet necessary timelines.

Indian government officials continue to engage Saudi authorities for a resolution, addressing legal challenges and working to ensure safe accommodations during the pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

